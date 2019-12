Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House during the fireworks show on Wednesday, January 1, in Australia. New Year's celebrations around the world

Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House during the fireworks show on Wednesday, January 1, in Australia.

Revelers ring in 2020 with celebrations across the globe.