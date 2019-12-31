A Texas sheriff's deputy has been shot and killed during a traffic stop

(CNN) A sheriff's deputy in East Texas is dead after being shot by someone he was trying to pull over early Tuesday, and a suspect was arrested later in the day in neighboring Louisiana, authorities said.

The Panola County deputy, whose name wasn't immediately released, was trying to stop the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV just before 2 a.m. (1 a.m. ET) near Gary City. The driver exited suddenly and fired a gun, the Panola County Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy returned fire, and the driver fled, the sheriff's office said.

Residents in the area heard the gunfire and found the deputy injured, and called for help. The deputy was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to the sheriff's office.

Gregory Newson is a suspect in the deputy's killing.

A suspect, Gregory DeWayne Newson, was arrested later in the morning in Shreveport, Louisiana, about a 60-mile drive to the northeast of where the shooting happened, the sheriff's office said.

