North Carolina town ends New Year's Eve Possum Drop tradition

(CNN) Every year, thousands flock to cities around the world for grand New Year's Eve celebrations. But a North Carolina community's interesting version of the ball drop featured a living, breathing opossum.

The people of Clay County, North Carolina, had been lowering a live opossum instead of a regular ball since 1990. But now, the Possum Drop is officially over.

Clay Logan, a native of Clay County, began the odd celebration in hopes of giving his hometown of Brasstown something fun to do to salute the new year -- without having to leave home, Emily Malin, a town administrator for nearby Andrews, told CNN.

In 2018, Logan decided he was no longer able to run the Possum Drop so he asked the town of Andrews to take over.

"He would play gospel music and just gather people around," said Malin. "His thoughts were that since a lot of people couldn't afford to travel to big place for New Year's, he wanted to do something that was free and fun."

Read More