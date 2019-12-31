New York (CNN) A New York police officer sentenced to just over two weeks in jail for trespassing and assault while on vacation in 2018 is still on the force -- and the Nashville woman who accused him of using a racial slur during a home break-in wants him fired.

Michael Reynolds, 26, is on modified duty status with the New York Police Department and is subject to an internal review, according to the department, meaning he has turned over his badge and gun and has been placed on non-enforcement duties.

Court records from Tennessee indicate he was found guilty of three counts of assault with fear of bodily injury and one count of aggravated criminal trespass. The charges came after an incident in which he barged into the house next to one he and and a group of men, including two other police officers, had rented on Airbnb for a bachelor party weekend.

A judge sentenced Reynolds to 15 days in jail and ordered him to pay more than $1,000 in court costs, according to online court records. After his jail term, to be started by January 15, he will be on unsupervised probation for almost three years.

"Michael Reynolds is a violent and dangerous racist who has no business carrying either a badge or a gun," Daniel Horwitz, attorney for Conese Halliburton, the 42-year-old woman who lives next to where Reynolds was staying, said. "Ms. Halliburton wants the NYPD to fire him immediately so that he can't hurt anyone else, and we are all frankly dumbfounded that that has not happened already."

