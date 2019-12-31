A mom trying to film her daughter's proposal ended up taking a selfie instead

(CNN) When it comes to remembering a special moment, sometimes the best way to do it is to catch it on camera. So when Susan Griego's daughter was about to get proposed to, she was ready to capture the surprise.

Well .... kind of ready.

Instead of a proposal, Susan ended up with a selfie.

It all started when Benjamin Steele Bacon was preparing to get on one knee and ask Amber Griego, his girlfriend of three years, to marry him. Since Amber's father had passed away, Bacon made sure to ask for her mother's blessing instead.

"I knew when I proposed I wanted Susan to be a part of it," Bacon told CNN.

