Greyhound is giving free tickets to runaways who want to return home

(CNN) For over a decade, Greyhound Lines has partnered with the National Runaway Safeline -- an organization that seeks to keep runaway and homeless youth safe -- to reunite young people with their families and guardians.

To get a free ticket home, a person between the ages of 12 and 21 must call the NRS helpline (1-800-RUNAWAY). They also must be named on a runaway report and be willing to return to their family. The family or guardian also needs to agree to receive them at home.

If the individual hoping to return home is under the age of 15, Home Free also provides a free ticket for the child's parent or guardian.

A person can only get a ticket home through the program twice.

