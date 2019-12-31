Danielle Outlaw was the first African American woman to be Portland's police chief. Now, she's Philadelphia's first black female commissioner

(CNN) The police chief of Portland, Oregon, Danielle Outlaw, has been announced as Philadelphia's next commissioner of the police department, the first African American woman to hold the position.

Outlaw has served as Portland's chief of police since 2017 and is the first African American woman to have acted in that role, as well.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced Outlaw's appointment Monday as the new head of the city's police department.

Kenney said he appointed Outlaw because he sees a need for change in the department.

"While I have tremendous respect for our officers, the Philadelphia Police Department needs reform," he said in a statement Monday. "I am appointing Danielle Outlaw because I am convinced she has the conviction, courage, and compassion needed to bring long-overdue reform to the department."

