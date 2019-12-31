The full lyrics to 'Auld Lang Syne' so you don't mumble your way through it

(CNN) As the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, voices all over the world will resurrect the centuries-old tradition of singing "Auld Lang Syne" to say goodbye to the passing year.

"Auld Lang Syne" -- which roughly translates to "times gone by"-- was written by Scottish poet Robert Burns in 1788 and is thought to have been based on a Scottish folk song.

Despite efforts to belt the tune every New Year's Eve, few people seem to actually know the words.

The British Supermarket chain Sainsbury's conducted a study in 2017 which revealed that while a third of the people polled plan to sing the song in the last moments of the year, only 3% of them knew the words.

Don't get caught pretending to mouth the words at New Year's Eve this year. Luckily for you, we've put the lyrics below so you can serenade yourself and all your friends into the New Year.

