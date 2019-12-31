(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- Happy New Year! Fireworks are erupting across the Eastern Hemisphere as countries celebrate ringing in a new decade.
-- President Trump tweeted that Iran is "orchestrating an attack" on the US embassy in Baghdad as protesters scale its walls and storm its gates.
-- All of the West Virginia correctional cadets seen apparently giving a Nazi salute will be fired, Gov. Jim Justice announced.
-- An Ohio doctor was charged with killing 25 patients by overprescribing pain medication and is now suing a hospital for defamation.
-- Trump says a phase 1 China trade deal will be signed in January. It's expected to include easing of US tariffs on Chinese imports in exchange for more purchases of American farm products and provisions on intellectual property protection.
-- How has Trump spent his Christmas vacation? Working, he says, but also on the golf course. In fact, he was at a golf club 1 out of every 5 days in 2019.
-- The mother of two Idaho siblings missing since September is not cooperating with investigators, police say.
-- A Kansas police officer claimed McDonald's employees wrote a derogatory term on his cup. But he made it up, the police chief says.
-- Thousands of Australian residents had to take refuge on a beach as wildfires raged.