Al Qaeda affiliate Al-Shabaab claims responsibility for Somalia truck bombing that killed 85

Mogadishu, Somalia (CNN) Al Qaeda affiliate Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for a truck bombing in Somalia that killed 85 people outside Mogadishu, the group's spokesman said.

Sheikh Ali Mohamud Rageh, known as Ali Dheere, said Monday the group had targeted Turkish nationals in a convoy and the Somali troops escorting them. It provided no evidence to support its claim.

More than 140 people were wounded and 12 people are still missing in the aftermath of the bombing, which occurred at a popular intersection outside the capital on Saturday, according to Somali National News Agency (SONNA). The agency attributed the casualty figures to the country's National Emergency Committee.

Nurses from Mogadishu's Madina Hospital push a wounded person on a stretcher.

Two Turkish citizens died in the attack, according to Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğl, who pledged his country's support for the Somali government in its fight against terrorism.

Sixteen people, including an 8-month-old baby, were airlifted to Turkey for treatment in the aftermath of the bombing and 22 victims in critical condition were evacuated to Qatar for further treatment, Somalia's Minister of Information Mohamed Abdi Hayir Mareye said.