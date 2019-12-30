Children suffering as number of countries in conflict is highest in 30 years, UNICEF says

(CNN) Armed conflicts are worsening around the world and children are suffering terrible damage as a result, UNICEF, the United Nations' (UN) children's agency, said in a statement Monday.

The agency said more countries are experiencing conflict than at any time since 1989, when the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child was introduced in order to enshrine the protection of children in conflict in international law.

UNICEF said it has verified more than 170,000 grave violations of the convention since 2010, which is equivalent to more than 45 a day.

These grave violations include the killing and maiming of children; recruitment and use of children by armed forces and armed groups; sexual violence against children; attacks against schools and hospitals; abduction of children; and denial of humanitarian access for children.

More than 24,000 grave violations were verified in 2018, which is 2.5 times more than in 2010. However UNICEF points out that verification processes have improved.

Read More