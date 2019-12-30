What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos

Mikaela Shiffrin of Team USA takes first place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Slalom on Sunday, December 29, in Lienz, Austria. Hans Bezard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images
Tomoe Kawabata of Japan performs during the All Japan Medalist On Ice in Tokyo, japan, on Monday, December 23.Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images
Japanese middleweight Ryota Murata and Canada's Steven Butler fight during the fifth round of their world boxing title match at Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, on Monday, December 23. Murata defeated Butler to retain his World Boxing Association title. Kyodo via AP Images
Boston Bruins team members take the ice for a game against the Washington Capitals on Monday, December 23. Winslow Townson/AP
Penn State head coach James Franklin gets soaked with Gatorade by Cam Brown after the Nittany Lions beat the Memphis Tigers 53-39 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, December 28. Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Ice cross racers compete in the ATSX 500, the first race of the Red Bull Ice Cross World Championship, in Judenburg, Austria, on Saturday, December 28. Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool
Bryant University's Nathaniel Stokes, left, and Maryland Terrapins' Donta Scott, fight for the ball during a game in College Park, Maryland, on Sunday, December 29. Will Newton/Getty Images
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III celebrates a touchdown during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday, December 29. The Ravens beat the Steelers 28-10.Mitchell Layton/USA Today Sports
Cricket fans watch from the stands as Steve Smith bats during day two of the Second Test match between Australia and New Zealand on Friday, December 27, in Melbourne, Australia.Graham Denholm/Cricket Australia via Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier heads the ball during a match against Norwich City in Norwich, Berlin, on Saturday, December 28. They tied 2-2. Matthew Childs/Reuters
North Carolina wide receiver Dazz Newsome catches a touchdown pass during the Military Bowl against Temple University in Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday, December 27. The Tar Heels defeated the Owls 55-13.Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
Petr Gumennik performs during the men's single skating portion of the 2020 Russian Figure Skating Championships in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, on Thursday, December 26.Sergei Bobylev/TASS via Getty Images
Minnesota Timberwolves' Jeff Teague drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors D'Angelo Russell during an NBA game on Monday, December 23, in San Francisco, California. The Warriors beat the Timberwolves 113-104.Jeff Chiu/AP
Chicago Blackhawks' John Quenneville tries to knock the puck away from Chicago Blackhawks' John Quenneville on Friday, December 27, in Chicago.Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
The Los Angeles Rams run onto the field before a game against the Arizona Cardinals in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 29.John McCoy/Getty Images
Brice Roger of France falls during his run in the Men's Downhill race during the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup on Saturday, December 28. Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images
Swimmers emerge from the Vltava River during the traditional Christmas swimming event on Thursday, December 26, in Prague. Michal Cizek/AFP/Getty Images
New York Giants' Kaden Smith celebrates with David Mayo after scoring the winning touchdown against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on Sunday, December 22, in Landover, Maryland. The Giants won 41-35 in overtime.Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
Crystal Palace's James Tompkins and West Ham United goalie Roberto Jiménez battle for the ball during a match at Selhurst Park in London on Thursday, December 26. John Walton/AP
Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone scores his second goal against Arizona Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta during a game in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, December 28. Ethan Miller/Getty Images
South Africa's Anrich Nortje ducks under a delivery from England's Jofra Archer during a test match at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, on Friday, December 27. Themba Hadebe/AP
Netherlands' Mathieu van der Poel celebrates after winning the 2019 Namur UCI cyclocross World Cup in Namur, Belgium, on Sunday, December 22.Luc Claessen/Velo/Getty Images
Stefan Luitz of Germany and Rasmus Windingstad of Norway compete during the Men's Parallel Giant Slalom on Monday, December 23, in Alta Badia, Italy. Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images
Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie drives to the basket against New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson, during an NBA game in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday, December 26. Brad Penner/USA Today Sports
Boats compete during the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race hosted by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia on Thursday, December 26. The annual event starts in Sydney, New South Wales on Boxing Day and finishes in Hobart, Tasmania. Dean Lewins/EPA
Robert Dunne riding Howling Milan fall after leading in the Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap Hurdle in Newbury, England, on Saturday, December 28. See 35 more amazing sports photosAlan Crowhurst/Getty Images