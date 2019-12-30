Nearly 25 million people are under a winter weather alert as we head into 2020

(CNN) From the Dakotas to New England, people are waking up to snow Monday as the year comes to a close.

Nearly 25 million people will be under some sort of winter weather alert Monday morning, according to CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford. Blizzard warnings are expected to last in the Dakotas and Minnesota through Monday morning into the early afternoon.

"This system hitting is the final big storm for the Northeast this year," Shackelford said.

The center of the storm is in Michigan, but will move slowly toward the Northeast. Ice accumulation is possible mostly in Central New York and Western Massachusetts, Shackelford said.

As the storm moves east, there's no need to worry about those New Year's Eve celebrations being canceled, since the bulk of the system is expected to move offshore Tuesday afternoon, Shackelford said.

