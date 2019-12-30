Fire destroys a hospice home for senior and terminal pets

(CNN) A hospice for elderly and disabled dogs has suffered the unthinkable -- it was destroyed in a fire over the weekend.

"I'm heartbroken. I've been crying a lot. I cry every time I think about it," said the shelter's founder, Randy Grim, on the verge of tears.

Firemen alerted Grim that his nearly 200-year-old St. Louis-area farmhouse was on fire with a bang on the door late Saturday night.

Grim, who is recovering from surgery, and recently upgraded from a walker to a cane, said he immediately made his way to the building that houses disabled animals. The firemen opened the door and three dogs in wheelchairs came running out.

Firemen rescued two paralyzed dogs that were inside, but two senior cats did not make it, Grim said. There were no other animals inside the farmhouse.

Read More