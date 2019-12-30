A Kansas officer claimed McDonald's employees wrote a derogatory term on his cup. He made it up, the police chief says

(CNN) A Kansas police officer who initially claimed McDonald's employees wrote "F*****g pig" on his cup has resigned, the city's police chief said.

"In (our) investigation we have found that McDonald's and its employees did not have anything whatsoever to do with this incident, this was completely and solely fabricated by a Herington police officer who is no longer employed with our agency," Herington Police Department Chief Brian Hornaday said in a news conference Monday.

The incident, the chief said, has been an "obvious violation of ... public trust."

"Our job is solely to do this job with the utmost integrity because if you can't trust the cops, who can you trust," he said.

After McDonald's conducted its own investigation, the owner and operator of the Junction City franchise said in a statement the fast food chain was "glad that the evidence confirmed our evaluation that McDonald's and our crew members were absolutely not involved."

