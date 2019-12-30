A 12-year-old got a magnifying glass for Christmas -- and set his lawn on fire

(CNN) A family in Texas found themselves doing damage control on Christmas Day after their 12-year-old son accidentally set their lawn on fire with a magnifying glass.

Nissa-Lynn Parson posted photos on Facebook of what she said is going down in the family history book as one of the most memorable Christmas Days to date.

"My 12-year-old son Cayden received a magnifying glass, which we thought was for reading, but instead he tried to see if he could light a fire with it," the post said

Cayden and his two brothers went out in the driveway after opening presents to "burn a couple of holes in some newspaper" with the magnifying glass he had just received when an unexpected fire broke out, Parson told CNN. The wind caught the newspaper and blew embers into the lawn, ultimately causing the grass to catch fire.

"Everything was under control until the boys came running into the house telling us that a corner of the lawn was on fire and the Christmas lights were melting," Parson wrote in her post. She said she knew the kids were out playing in the front lawn and this was an honest accident that could have happened to anyone.

Read More