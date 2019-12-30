A sports reporter tried to call and text her husband before a fatal plane crash. He never got the chance to answer

(CNN) The husband of a sports reporter killed in a Louisiana plane crash Saturday says his wife tried to reach him before the crash but he was never able to answer, Sports Illustrated reports.

Steven Ensminger, Jr., the husband of sports journalist Carley McCord and son of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, spoke with a Sports Illustrated reporter over text following the death of his wife in the crash that killed four others and left one person in critical condition.

Ensminger told Sports Illustrated that he missed a call and a text from McCord the morning of the crash. "I don't have my phone and she sends me a message saying she loved me," he told Sports Illustrated. "It is by far the most pain, angst and terror and just darkest time of my life and I honestly don't know how long it will last because I still don't believe it. I don't want to believe it."

No distress call was made by the plane before the crash, Bruce Landsberg, Vice Chairman of the National Transportation Board of Safety said during a Sunday press briefing.

The plane took off and reached 900 feet before it started a "left descending turn," Landsberg said. Air traffic control issued a low altitude alert when the plane reached 700 feet, according to Landsberg.

