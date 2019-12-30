(CNN) Lois Evans, the wife of well-known Dallas pastor Tony Evans, has died at age 70.

Tony Evans, the senior pastor and founder of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, confirmed the news about his wife on his Facebook page.

"Just before the sun came up this morning, the love of my life, Lois Irene Evans, transitioned from earth and watched her first sunrise from heaven," Evans said.

The pastor and the couple's four children were present when she died from biliary cancer on Monday.

"As she slipped away, we told her how much we love her, how proud we are of her, and how thankful we are for the life she has lived."

Read More