Prominent Egyptian human rights activist says security forces beat him up

Cairo (CNN) A leading human rights lawyer and activist said he was beaten up by Egyptian security forces, who doused him in paint and brandished weapons at bystanders who attempted to stop the attack.

Gamal Eid shared an image on social media of the aftermath of the alleged attack, showing his face covered in what appears to be red and yellow paint.

In the Facebook post, Eid said that up to a dozen people were involved in the attack on Sunday.

"Some were preventing me from moving, some were beating me, some dousing me with paint, some using their guns to threaten people wanting to help me so that nobody could help, some filming me -- all under the command of the Pasha (man in charge) they were with," he said.

He told CNN that the attack left him with cuts and bruises.

