British woman found guilty of lying about gang rape in Cyprus resort town

(CNN) A British woman has been found guilty of lying to police after alleging she was gang-raped by 12 Israeli youths in Cyprus.

The 19-year-old was found guilty on a single charge of causing public mischief, her lawyer told CNN.

The woman had claimed she was attacked by 12 Israeli tourists on July 17 at the Pambos Napa Rocks hotel in the resort of Ayia Napa, where she was staying. But ten days later the woman retracted her statement, and police arrested her.

Her lawyer, Michael Polak, from the advocacy group Justice Abroad, said she had been coerced into making the statement and denied legal representation. "She wasn't allowed a lawyer, which is against European law, she didn't have a translator, she was suffering from PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder)," he said.

In court, the woman insisted that she was raped but had been pressured into changing her account by Cypriot police, Reuters reported.

