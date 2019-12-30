The most stylish planners we've ever seen are 30% off right now

Ban.do is home to some of the most stylish planners, stationary and accessories on the market. And right now, the site is offering an extra 30% off all sale items through January 5, which means there's truly no better time to stock up on the perfect planner for 2020.

Below, we've highlighted the four different styles available. Just be sure to use code NEWYEAR for an extra 30% off the marked sale price.

Classic 17-Month Academic Planner ($7.70, originally $20; bando.com )

Medium 17-Month Academic Planner ($10.50, originally $28; bando.com )

Large 17-Month Academic Planner ($11.89, originally $32; bando.com )

Travel Planner ($10.49, originally $30; bando.com)

Not only are Ban.do planners super durable, they also come a range of designs to suit different any style. The planners all have a matte laminated hardcover, pocket pages and an elastic band closure. Other features include a personality quiz, custom artwork for each month of the year, and even pages of stickers to spice up your planning.

In addition planners, you can also stock up on notebooks, stationary, tech accessories and more. Here are a few of our top picks:

Get It Together Folio ($15.39, originally $45; bando.com)

The perfect companion to your new planner, this folio features enough room for a legal pad and the Large 17-Month Academic Planner. Plus, there are tons of loops, slots and pockets to hold everything from business cards to pens and pencils.

Rough Draft Large Notebook ($7, originally $16; bando.com)

Perfect for jotting down thoughts, to-do lists or just using as a journal, this large notebook is compact enough to carry around with you, but big enough for all your brainstorming, writing and more.

Write On Pet Set ($4.89, originally $14; bando.com)

This set of black ballpoint pens would look perfect on your desk. Available in trios of three different styles, grab the one you like best or stock up on all of them.

Ultimate Planner Pack ($5.60, originally $20; bando.com)

If you want to take your organization game to the next level, this planner pack features a snap-in to-do list, pencils, tape, erasers and you guessed it, tons of extra stickers.

Retractable Charging Cord ($13.99, originally $30; bando.com)

A perfect accessory for the busy gal on-the-go, this retractable charging cord is available in three adorable styles. Simply attach it to your keys, or maybe inside your purse or backpack, and you'll never have to worry about being stuck with a dead iPhone again.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.