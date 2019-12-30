(CNN) A New Zealand man who speared an endangered sea lion says he did it to protect his partner, adding: "It needed a stab. It will live."

Matt Kraemer posted on Facebook that he and his partner were diving for paua -- a type of abalone -- on Friday when they encountered a "particularly aggressive" sea lion with "lion-sized jaws."

"It actually climbed out of the water and threatened to attack on the beach," Kraemer, who lives in the South Island city of Dunedin, said in the Facebook post. "I had to stab it with a spear to defend my terrified dive buddy!

"This was no ordinary playful sea lion. I poked it lots of times with no effect, it needed a stab. It will live."

Kraemer's partner, Jo Kraemer, added in a Facebook comment on his post that she was "a bit scared to go back in now to be honest."

