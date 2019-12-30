(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- A man with a "big machete knife" burst into a rabbi's home after a candle-lighting ceremony. One of the congregants initially escaped, but came charging back to smash a table into the attacker's face and to assist police in tracking him.
-- The US launched airstrikes on facilities in Iraq and Syria with links to the Iranian-backed militia that is blamed for attacks on Americans in Iraq. Now Iran is warning of "consequences."
-- Two parishioners were killed when a gunman opened fire in a Texas church Sunday. Within seconds, members of the church security team shot and killed the suspect.
-- President Donald Trump's personal lawyer held a back-channel phone call with Venezuela's embattled President Nicolás Maduro in September 2018, according to The Washington Post. It's the latest example of the scope of Rudy Giuliani's role in US foreign diplomacy.
-- A sports reporter tried to call and text her husband before a fatal plane crash. He never got the chance to answer.
-- Stocks slipped on the second-to-last trading day of the year.
-- A 'Rise of Skywalker' screenwriter addressed the lack of screen time for a beloved Resistance fighter who spent much of her time back at the base in the latest 'Star Wars' release.
-- Russia's President Vladimir Putin again invited Trump to visit Moscow in a Christmas and New Year message after speaking with the President by phone Sunday to discuss counterterrorism.