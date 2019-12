(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- A man with a "big machete knife" burst into a rabbi's home after a candle-lighting ceremony. One of the congregants initially escaped, but came charging back to smash a table into the attacker's face and to assist police in tracking him.

-- Two parishioners were killed when a gunman opened fire in a Texas church Sunday. Within seconds, members of the church security team shot and killed the suspect.

-- President Donald Trump's personal lawyer held a back-channel phone call with Venezuela's embattled President Nicolás Maduro in September 2018, according to The Washington Post. It's the latest example of the scope of Rudy Giuliani's role in US foreign diplomacy.