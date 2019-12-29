Cincinnati Zoo's Walter the warthog has died.

(CNN) One of the Cincinnati Zoo's most beloved animals has died.

"Walter was very popular with guests and beloved by Zoo employees," the zoo said.

"Many of you got to interact with Walter when he was a young ambassador and was small enough to participate in the wild encounters program," the zoo added. "He outgrew that role but continued to enjoy attention from visitors and responded enthusiastically when people called him by name when they saw him running around his home in our African Savannah."

Walter did not display signs of discomfort before he died, making it difficult for zookeepers to diagnose any health issues, the zoo said. The warthog's typical lifespan is 11 years

Read More