Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. says his infant son Marlo has died

(CNN) Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.'s infant son died suddenly on Friday, he said on Instagram.

"Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family's heart, Marlo," Jones said in a post Saturday night. "It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son 'Marlito' has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us.

"Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you. We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would've been in Spanish too). We didn't get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday.

"We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings."

Jones, a 29-year-old receiver in his 8th year in the NFL, posts often about his wife Jazmyn and their five children on Instagram. He posted a video in July that showed their kids greeting baby Marlo after his birth. The family shared a Christmas video just days ago