5 were stabbed at a New York residence, police say. A witness says it was the home of a rabbi

(CNN) Five people were stabbed at a Rockland County residence Saturday night, police said.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley Region said in a tweet the stabbing took place in the home of a Hasidic rabbi and all of the victims were Hasidic Jews.

They were taken to nearby hospitals, police said.

One witness, Aron Kohn, told reporters he saw the suspect coming into the home and pulling out a knife.

"He said something but I couldn't hear what he said," Kohn said, adding there were at least 100 people in the home and the "rabbi was lighting the candle."

