(CNN) One person was killed after a small plane crashed into two homes in Lanham, Maryland, on Sunday, officials said.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. ET, Mark Brady, lead public information officer for Prince George's County, said on Twitter.

The airplane struck a carport attached to a single-family home, Brady said. The plane burst into flames, igniting a car and damaging the home and the one next door.

Plane Crash final U/D from #PGFD just before 3 pm small aircraft struck attached carport of single family home then struck automobile with both plane & car catching fire. Small fire in house attic. Home was not occupied. 1 person on plane declared deceased on scene. pic.twitter.com/TuLBDHVFGd — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) December 29, 2019

The Prince George's County Fire Department released video of the aftermath showing damage to two homes and what appears to be pieces of the plane on the ground.

One person on the plane was declared deceased on the scene, Brady said. The home was not occupied at the time of the crash, he added.

