This Chick-fil-A employee has become a local celebrity after a video of his drive-thru demeanor went viral

(CNN) A Chick-fil-A employee in Wilmington, North Carolina, has caught the attention of his community with his infectiously upbeat customer service and bright attitude.

A regular customer took video of employee Jeremiah Murrill one day as she placed her drive-thru order at the restaurant.

She posted the video on Facebook. In two weeks, it had 170,000 views and hundreds of comments by people who recognized Murrill's signature smile and excellent customer service.

In the Facebook video , Murrill is taking the order in the drive-thru line clad in a heavy jacket and fuzzy winter hat. Despite what seems to be chilly weather, he is overflowing with smiles and kind words.

After cheerfully taking the order, he says, "Amazing order, everyone," and he gives the customers their total.

