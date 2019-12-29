US women's soccer players Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger tied the knot in Miami

(CNN) US women's national soccer team players Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger tied the knot on Saturday in their much-anticipated wedding at the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami.

The two met while playing for the US National Team in 2010, according to People magazine, and have been dating for almost a decade. The newlyweds have yet to post wedding pics, but family and friends have provided curious fans with glimpses of the couple's happy day.

Even before the wedding, the pair was serving incredible white-on-white matching looks at their rehearsal dinner. Krieger's brother, Kyle, posted some beautiful pre-wedding moments.

Kyle Krieger and the soon-to-be-married couple posed for some rehearsal dinner pictures, which he shared on Twitter.

Rehearsal moments yesterday pic.twitter.com/bCZm2WXjx3 — Kyle Krieger (@kylekrieger) December 28, 2019

The wedding preparations weren't all sunshine and kisses, though.

