Anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed across London shopfronts and synagogue

London (CNN) Police in London are investigating anti-Semitic graffiti found scrawled across shop fronts, restaurants and a synagogue as a possible hate crime.

Images of the Star of David and messages apparently relating to the September 11 attacks were painted on buildings in the north of the city on Saturday evening, authorities said.

"This is clearly a concerning incident and one we are taking seriously," inspector Kev Hailes said in a statement. "We have liaised with our partners in order to remove the graffiti and various enquiries are underway to find who is responsible."

According to the statement, no arrests have yet been made.

Sickened by the anti-Semitic graffiti on walls all over Hampstead and Belsize Park this morning. All decent people across Britain stand with our Jewish community - and we must move heaven and earth to eradicate this racist hatred, which was unimaginable just a few years ago. pic.twitter.com/Pfr8ZBIJax — Oliver Cooper (@OliverCooper) December 29, 2019

Residents posted photos online of the graffiti, which appeared in several different locations in the Hampstead and Belsize Park areas.