Hong Kong (CNN) The death toll from a powerful typhoon that lashed the Philippines over Christmas has risen to 47, with another nine people still missing, authorities said on Monday morning local time

Typhoon Phanfone, known locally as Ursula, made landfall in Eastern Samar province on December 24, bringing heavy rain and storm surges. It hit as the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane, packing sustained wind speeds of 150 kilometers (93 miles) per hour, with gusts of 195 kph (121 mph).

It then swept west across the islands of the Eastern Visayas region, southern Luzon and Western Visayas on Christmas Day, causing widespread travel disruption over the busy Christmas period in a majority Catholic region. Images from the area showed debris blocking roads, downed lamp posts, crumpled houses and people huddling in evacuation centers.

In total nearly 2 million people were affected, more than 378,000 houses were damaged and 143 people were injured, the Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Monday.

Debris from floods caused by Typhoon Phanfone surround a damaged house in Balasan Town, Iloilo province, central Philippines on Thursday.

The NDRRMC said that the typhoon caused about $21.3 million in damage to infrastructure and agriculture.

