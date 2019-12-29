Moroccan journalist faces a year in prison over tweet about judge

(CNN) Moroccan journalist and activist Omar Radi will face trial in Morocco in January for allegedly insulting a judge in a tweet he posted nine months ago, NGO Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

Radi, 33, an award-winning investigative journalist who has written about corruption, and collaborated with various international media, is due to be tried on January 2. He faces up to a year in prison if convicted, the human rights group said Saturday.

"Moroccan authorities should unconditionally release and drop charges against a journalist jailed for a nine-months-old tweet criticizing a judge," HRW said.

Moroccans rallied in support of Radi outside of the country's parliament in the capital Rabat on Friday and Saturday demanding his release.

"I am at this demonstration today in Rabat to condemn and denounce the illegal arrest, which is political revenge against investigative journalist Omar Radi," Maati Monjib said.

Read More