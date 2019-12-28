20 things to look forward to in 2020
Updated 9:54 AM ET, Sat December 28, 2019
Welcome to the 2020! Other than being a numerically auspicious date that stands at the gateway of a fresh new decade, the year 2020 will probably be like any other year: Full of confusing and depressing events that will make you wish Earth had some sort of eject button.
But, statistically speaking, there must be some good things, too. There may even be several good things! In fact, we've counted at least 20 good, interesting or otherwise noteworthy things that will happen in 2020. Mark them in your bullet journal and hold on tight, because this decade is going to be a wild ride.
1. The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo
Everyone loves the Olympics! When else can you and your fellow citizens get genuinely, collectively excited about beach volleyball? The 2020 games will feature five new sports: Karate, baseball/softball, skateboarding, sports climbing and surfing, as well as a mess of new events in already established categories. And in a tech-savvy, culturally rich city like Tokyo, the games are bound to be particularly festive.
2. A medley of new movies
If watching other people running around and being athletic is too taxing for you, rest assured it will be another eventful year at the box office. Do you like superhero deep cuts? Boom: "Wonder Woman 1984." "Black Widow." Franchises that refuse to die? Rev up for "Fast and Furious 9" and a new "Fantastic Beasts" movie. Franchises you thought weren't franchises because it's been so long but — surprise — now they are apparently? "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar 2" will look great on you. The remake train continues at full speed as well, making stops at "West Side Story" junction and "Mulan" city. Oh, and don't forget about "Sonic the Hedgehog!" After what those graphic designers went through, it's basically your civic duty to see it.