20 things to look forward to in 2020

If watching other people running around and being athletic is too taxing for you, rest assured it will be another eventful year at the box office. Do you like superhero deep cuts? Boom: "Wonder Woman 1984." " Black Widow ." Franchises that refuse to die? Rev up for "Fast and Furious 9" and a new "Fantastic Beasts" movie. Franchises you thought weren't franchises because it's been so long but — surprise — now they are apparently? "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar 2" will look great on you. The remake train continues at full speed as well, making stops at "West Side Story" junction and "Mulan" city. Oh, and don't forget about "Sonic the Hedgehog!" After what those graphic designers went through , it's basically your civic duty to see it.