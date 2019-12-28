It's so cold in Minnesota, school buses are sliding down icy streets

By Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 6:05 PM ET, Sat December 28, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Icy conditions in Minnesota caused a bus the slide down the roadway sideways on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
Icy conditions in Minnesota caused a bus the slide down the roadway sideways on Saturday, December 28, 2019.

(CNN)Minnesota's known for being cold, but the southern part of the state froze over late Friday and early Saturday.

Overnight temperatures were hovering below freezing, said CNN meteorologist Gene Norman, but what was odd was that current temperatures in the state are warmer for this time of year.
"It's slightly unusual," Norman said, adding that the icing occurred because of a surge of warm air. "What's falling out of the sky, melts in a shallow layer above the ground and refreezes when it hits the ground."
So how cold is it in Minnesota? Well, it's so cold that ...

    School buses are slipping and sliding on the roads

    Read More

    People are using their ice skates on the sidewalk

    Some people are trying to drive with predictable results

      Basically ... everything is sliding

      Heading into Sunday, northern parts of the state could see 4 to 8 inches of snow, Norman said. About 1 to 3 inches are expected around Minneapolis and the southern part of the state, while 6 to 12 inches are expected out west near the borders with North and South Dakota.