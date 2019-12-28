Mikaela Shiffrin moves into second behind Lindsay Vonn with her 63rd World Cup skiing win

(CNN) Three-time overall World Cup alpine skiing champion Mikaela Shiffrin on Saturday won the giant slalom in Lienz, Austria, giving her 63 race titles overall, good for No. 2 among female skiers all-time.

Only Lindsay Vonn with 82 World Cup race wins in ahead of her. Vonn won 43 of her titles in one event — the downhill — and Shiffrin will go for her 43rd slalom win Sunday.

"We did a lot of work (since her last giant slalom in Courchevel, France) — my team, my coaches — and that paid off in today, and that's one really big step in the right direction," she said, according to the US Ski and Snowboard website.

Marta Bassino of Italy was second and Katharina Liensberger of Austria finished third.

The 24-year-old Shiffrin again leads the overall standings with 646 points. Federica Brignone of Italy is second, a massive 215 points behind.

