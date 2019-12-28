Fire destroys Massachusetts mansion once owned by descendant of President John Adams

(CNN) A Massachusetts mansion that was once the home of a descendant of two US presidents was destroyed in a fire Friday.

Charles Francis Adams III owned the Concord property until 1952, according to Massachusetts Land Records. Adams was the great-grandson of John Quincy Adams, the sixth US President, and the great-great-grandson of John Adams, the nation's second president.

Concord Fire Chief Thomas Judge said in a Saturday press release that the department responded to the fire after receiving a call Friday at 9:37 a.m. from a caretaker at the mansion.

Fire response is ongoing and has reached a 4th alarm pic.twitter.com/wXN3CYUI79 — Town of Concord (@TownofConcordMA) December 27, 2019

Firefighters "began an aggressive attack" on the first floor, but the heavy fire inside the home forced crews outside to take on a defensive attack, Judge said. The devastating fire required additional manpower and more than a dozen local fire departments arrived to assist, he said.

A large volume of smoke and discolored water was apparent in the area during the fire, according to the Concord Police Department

