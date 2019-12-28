Pilot was the only person on board a plane that crashed on Long Island

(CNN) A small plane crashed Saturday into a wooded area of East Farmingdale, Long Island, authorities said.

Only the pilot was aboard the Mooney M20R when it crashed about 1 mile south of the runway at Republic Airport around 4 p.m., a person with knowledge of the investigation told CNN. The pilot was on the final approach when the crash occurred, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Jim Peters told CNN.

"The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause of the accident," Peters said.

New York State Police are investigating the crash and have not released the condition of the pilot. The Mooney M20R is a four-seat, single-engine airplane.

Republic Airport is a regional airport located a mile east of Farmingdale village.