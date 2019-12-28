A woman mourning the loss of her husband gets a beautiful gift: The letters she exchanged with him decades ago in college

(CNN) The gift came in a plain white container. It wasn't until her family helped pull out the shiny mirrored box inside that Barbara Shackleford knew this wasn't just another Christmas present.

"In loving memory of Robert D. Shackleford," the engraving on the box read, referring to her late husband.

Inside were letters. A handful of letters that Barbara had exchanged with the love of her life. Letters dating back more than half a century to a time when they were in college.

She covered her mouth and burst into tears. "Oh my gosh," she exclaimed.

It had only been seven months since she lost her husband. They had been married 55 years but she had no idea that her husband had kept her letters all these years.

