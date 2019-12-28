A 60-year-old man who was beaten and robbed of $1 has died

(CNN) A 60-year-old man who was critically injured when a group of muggers beat him and a friend on Christmas Eve has died. The suspects took off with just $1, police said.

Juan Fresnada suffered bleeding in the brain and had been hospitalized since the attack. He died Friday afternoon, the New York police department said.

Fresnada and a 29-year-old acquaintance were approached by several unidentified males around 1:25 a.m. Tuesday in the Bronx, a police statement said.

A still image from a surveillance video shows two men being attacked and robbed in the Bronx.

Edited surveillance video released by the NYPD captures portions of the violent attack.

