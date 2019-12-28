Four injured after plane crashes outside of Asheville Regional Airport

By Artemis Moshtaghian and Leah Asmelash, CNN

Updated 9:41 PM ET, Sat December 28, 2019

A small plane crashed while taking off from the Asheville, North Carolina, airport on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
(CNN)Four people sustained minor injuries when an airplane crashed outside of Asheville Regional Airport in North Carolina on Saturday.

The crash happened in a parking lot across from the airport, a spokesman for the Buncombe County Department of Emergency Services told CNN.
No details have been provided on what may have caused the plane to crash, but the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at the airport in the evening as a result.
CNN has called the Asheville Regional Airport and National Transportation Safety Board for comment but has not heard back.
    Four people were injured in the plane crash.
    CNN affiliate WLOS reported that the small plane crashed as it was taking off approximately a quarter-mile east of the airport.

    CNN's Ross Levitt contributed to this report.