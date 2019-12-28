UK govt apologizes after accidentally posting addresses of UK New Year's Honours recipients online

London (CNN) The UK's Cabinet Office has issued an apology after the addresses of several New Year Honours recipients were accidentally posted online.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson told CNN said a version of the list -- which includes lawmakers, celebrities and senior police officers -- had been uploaded by mistake and has been taken down.

The list of honors is published biannually, once at New Year's and then again for the Queen's birthday, and recognizes excellence in a spectrum of pursuits, ranging from arts and athletics to science and politics.

This year's list -- made up of 1,097 people in total -- included famous faces such as Elton John, "Grease" star Olivia Newton-John, and director Sam Mendes.

I'm humbled and honoured to be among such highly esteemed company in receiving the Companion of Honour.



2019 has turned out to be a truly wonderful year for me and I feel extraordinarily blessed.



Elton xx pic.twitter.com/iam3EItGYH — Elton John (@eltonofficial) December 27, 2019

A government spokesperson said in a statement: "A version of the New Year Honours 2020 list was published in error which contained recipients' addresses. The information was removed as soon as possible. We apologise to all those affected and are looking into how this happened.

