Miami Heat forward Chris Silva reunites with his mom after 3 years apart

(CNN) It was a Christmas miracle for Miami Heat forward Chris Silva.

His mother, Carine Minkoue Obame, walked into the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday and hugged him for the first time in three years.

"We have a great surprise for you," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told him as the team finished prepping for their game against the Indiana Pacers. "Merry Christmas, brother."

"That's my mum," Silva said, sobbing after seeing his mother.

Silva moved to the US in 2012 from Gabon in Africa to pursue a career in basketball. Since then, Silva, 23, had only seen his family once and that was three years ago, he said.

