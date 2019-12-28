Archeologists in Mexico discovered the ruins of an ancient Mayan palace

(CNN) A Mayan palace dating back more than 1,000 years was discovered by archeologists in Mexico.

The ruins were found in the Kuluba archaeological zone in the Mexican state of Yucatán, about 63 miles west Cancún, Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History said.

The building is about 6 meters (19 feet) high, 55 meters (180 feet) long and 15 meters (49 feet) wide, the INAH said.

The archeological site in Kuluba is not open to the public yet.

Experts think the building was used by priests and government officials during two eras of the Mayan civilization.

"This work is the beginning," said archeologist Alfredo Barrera in a video. "We've barely began uncovering one of the most voluminous structures on the site."

