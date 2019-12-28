Mogadishu, Somalia (CNN) At least 76 people are dead and 70 more injured after a massive car bomb exploded at a busy intersection on the outskirts of Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, on Saturday, according to Abdulkadir Abdirahman Adan, founder of a local free ambulance service.

Earlier, government spokesman Ismael Mukhtar told CNN that the attacker drove his vehicle into the "Ex-control Afgoye" checkpoint, a well-known junction that links the south of Somalia to the capital.

Mukhtar added that university students were among the dead.

The attack happened during rush hour in the Somali capital at about 8 a.m. local time, and both civilians and soldiers are among the dead, police said.

Police conduct security searches at the checkpoint, but there is also a taxation office located nearby and the area is heavily populated with civilians and security forces.

