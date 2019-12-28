Mogadishu, Somalia (CNN) At least 65 people are dead after a massive car bomb exploded at a busy intersection on the outskirts of Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday, a government official says.

Government spokesman Ismael Mukhtar added that university students were among the dead.

The attacker drove his vehicle into the "Ex-control Afgoye" checkpoint, a well-known junction that links the south of Somalia to the capital, Mukhtar told CNN.

Earlier, Mukhtar said the blast also injured at least 60 others.

The attack happened during rush hour in the Somali capital at about 8 a.m. local time, and both civilians and soldiers are among the dead, police say.

