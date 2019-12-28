22 people were killed when a bus overturned in Egypt

(CNN) At least 22 people were killed when a bus carrying factory laborers overturned Saturday in Port Said, Egypt, according to the state-run newspaper Al-Ahram.

Eight people were injured when the bus collided with a truck and overturned on Port Said-Damietta highway.

"Deadly road accidents take place on a daily basis in Egypt due to poor road safety, badly maintained infrastructure, and loosely enforced traffic regulations," Al-Ahram reported.

Road accidents in Egypt have been on an increase in the past year, according to a recent report by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.

"Road accidents in the first half of 2019 left 1,567 dead and 6,046 injured, and damaged 8,335 vehicle," the report said.