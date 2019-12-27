Authorities are responding to an explosion at a Kansas aviation manufacturing plant

(CNN) Multiple agencies responded Friday to an explosion at an aviation manufacturing plant in Wichita, Kansas, a spokeswoman for the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office told CNN.

The explosion took place at Beechcraft's Plant 3, a spokesperson for Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell told CNN. The plant had been shut down for the holidays and officials are hoping that "injuries will be minimal," the spokesperson said.

It's too early to know the full extent of the damage or the cause of the explosion, the mayor's spokesperson said.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office is assisting with traffic, sheriff's office spokeswoman Jaime Kleman said. Wichita Fire and Sedgwick Fire are both on the scene.

Beechcraft, which is owned by Textron Aviation, manufactures single- and twin-engine aircrafts.

Read More