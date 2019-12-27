(CNN) A Canadian transgender rights activist was killed on Sunday in Toronto, according to a police statement issued earlier this week.

After officers received a call Sunday afternoon reporting an assault, they discovered Julie Berman, 51, with injuries to her head. She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the release.

Colin Harnack, 29, of Toronto, was arrested at the crime scene and charged with second-degree murder, Officer David Hopkinson, a Toronto police spokesman, told CNN.

"It wasn't a manhunt. We got to the scene and made the arrest," Hopkinson said.

Neither Harnack nor his lawyers could be immediately located for comment. Ontario's Ministry of the Attorney General could not share court documents until the court reopens on Monday.

